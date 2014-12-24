UPDATE: Sony Is Releasing ‘The Interview’ For Rental On All These Streaming Services. RIGHT NOW.

#YouTube #The Interview
12.24.14 4 years ago 33 Comments

UPDATE: Now available on YouTube and Google Play.

Well, that escalated quickly. The status of The Interview release just went from “maybe on YouTube Christmas Day” to EVERYWHERE YOU COULD POSSIBLY WANT IT RIGHT NOW. Here’s the report from Brian Stelter.

And yes, the website is already down, but as Deadline reports the movie will be available on YouTube, Google Play, and Xbox shortly (depending on how soon you read this).

Updates as they’re available.

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube#The Interview
TAGSSONYTHE INTERVIEWyoutube

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP