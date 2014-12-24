UPDATE: Sony Is Releasing ‘The Interview’ For Rental On All These Streaming Services. RIGHT NOW.

UPDATE: Now available on YouTube and Google Play.

Well, that escalated quickly. The status of The Interview release just went from “maybe on YouTube Christmas Day” to EVERYWHERE YOU COULD POSSIBLY WANT IT RIGHT NOW. Here’s the report from Brian Stelter.

Sony CONFIRMS: "The Interview" will be available for rental through YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft's Xbox Video, etc. TODAY. At 1pm ET. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 24, 2014

You can rent it for $6. You can buy it for $15. http://t.co/5LqxWRsvMn. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 24, 2014

And yes, the website is already down, but as Deadline reports the movie will be available on YouTube, Google Play, and Xbox shortly (depending on how soon you read this).

Updates as they’re available.