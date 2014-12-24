UPDATE: Sony Is Releasing ‘The Interview’ For Rental On All These Streaming Services. RIGHT NOW.

UPDATE: Now available on YouTube and Google Play.
Well, that escalated quickly. The status of The Interview release just went from “maybe on YouTube Christmas Day” to EVERYWHERE YOU COULD POSSIBLY WANT IT RIGHT NOW. Here’s the report from Brian Stelter.
And yes, the website is already down, but as Deadline reports the movie will be available on YouTube, Google Play, and Xbox shortly (depending on how soon you read this).
Updates as they’re available.
So this whole embarrassing chapter of American history can be put behind us now?
Just remember how pathetic the times are that you’re living in, when in 50 years they’re making fun of how stupid the world was to get worked up over a disposable comedy starring Seth Rogan and James Franco.
I think he’s talking about the quality of the movie, and the fact that North Korea was throwing a fit about a low brow comedy like The Interview… and that in hindsight it will just be embarrassing rather than a big deal.
Logging in to say Youngn is 100% right about this.
Anyone else appreciating the timing on these last few comments? Jesus just told Satan to go f himself on Christmas Eve.
@Al I’d say it’s a very, very rare situation where having absolutely no grasp of it whatsoever provides for a more intelligent response to anything. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that it is literally never the case. The only time those circumstances provide for a more “intelligent” discourse would be exclusively among the equally ignorant, willful or otherwise. Also, fuck off.
Al, I agree with you and Satan.
I would like to add in what a lovely example a few other quick-to-anger members are to demonstrate how over such a nothing topic has wasted so much of our time worrying over something out-of-your-hands to get involved by adding your comments here sharing your opinion like anyone will remember in 5 mins what you had to say to indulge your self-satisfaction of self-worth of your ego.
All you’ve done is exasperated yourself into one of two groups and either way, you won’t get your way because in the end, you actually don’t care.
That’s what Satan’s saying.
We all know this one will make money due to the controversy and such, but I’m definitely curious to see what is the next studio/film that explores this particular distribution method. If one without an international controversy attached to it is successful, the floodgates of change could open.
Anyone else think that this has just been masterful marketing done by sony? A large part of me thinks so.
yes. because risking jailtime is a cornerstone of masterful marketing.
Yeah, they needed to drum up publicity for a film starring two of the biggest-name actors on the planet right now, and the best way to do that was by leaking tons of private and embarrassing correspondence and torpedoing their stock prices. It’s almost TOO simple
And don’t forget, their end goal was to have their big movie not released in the major theater chains all across the country, but only in small independent theaters with a limited number of screens and seats, and on demand services, which is a guaranteed way to make far less money.
I worked in Advertising with companies like 180LA, BBH, DDB California, Something Massive, and several more for 7 years.
This is a pretty typical stunt to pull. Let’s see how well a “controversial” film heightened by media (Majorly filmed in New York and Hollywood, paid-for and subcontracted by companies like Universal and PEPSI co) tell us of how this is up-setting to someone whom doesn’t like your “freedom”, “America”, Blah blah blah….
so get mad- and watch our movie on your T.V, phone, Computer, laptop, Ipad, etc etc..
where all you need do is press the button, and all we need is a credit card.
shit like this happens all the time, you just don’t want to be told you’re wrong and stupid so you buy the next item to accessorize your accessories to make you feel better because that we’re telling you and we’re better than you,
“So here, watch the movie The Interview.
Because you’re fighting for your freedom, so we want you to be free.
Here, watch this movie, we got it for you because you’re free, and American.
it’s $20 each, thank you- oh on your T.V as well? And watch it on your Computer? Just give us your Credit card we’ll handle that boring numbers stuff for you, here have a beer, eat something, you’re free, have another beer,you’re a good American and Freeeee….”
I agree with @beef supreme, the movie is going to be complete garbage and they know it. Instead of bad numbers at theaters, they decided to get creative. The leaks weren’t part of it, but they tried to make the best out of a bad situation. End result is they’ll lose money, but at least they got a ton of publicity.
Lets see what the numbers are for this movie released on xmas day, where nearly every person i talked to is planning to order it tomorrow and watch with their fam. I didnt intend to see this movie. I like all the actors, but didnt deem it worth more than a redbox grab on a friday night. I am not saying this all went according to plan, but realize the amount of attention this movie has gotten in the wake of everything is huge. Its gonna be a hit for that reason. Before it was just gonna be another lackluster comedy that would hopefully make its budget back.
Part of it was planned. The cancelling of showing the film, due to liability, and also probably low viewer turnout was planned. releasing at a later date to maximize revenue?
Oh, and I did see the film. It was not very good. In fact it was pretty bad. Seth and Franco homoerotic jokes, over acting, and yelling, and so forth. basically the same stuff they always do.
But they got my six dollars.
How is Xbox getting rights but not PSN? Afraid they’ll get hacked through that medium?
Well obviously… Xbox Live is impervious to ha…. oh… nm…
Well there’s always an apple product or…Itunes?… nope…hmm…….
I’m hoping Amazon later. I hate having to remember what movie is where, so Amazon it is for me these days. They’re pretty device agnostic as a nice bonus as well.
I really hope all you people realize that Sony’s original decision to back down form releasing the movie was to protect their company. If something did happen upon being released, Sony would be done for. Most likely nothing was going to, they knew that, but also even if they released it, we’d get all those dumb people saying “Sony wouldn’t have cared to protect the lives of American people!” Sony made the right call.
I don’t believe this movie is even worth the $6 rental.
it’s not. Wait for it on Netflix if you must. It will be there in six months. Tops.
I liked it
C’mon Netflix! Get The Interview on ur site, ur subscribers deserve a bonus movie now & again!