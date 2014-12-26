Torrenters Have Already Downloaded ‘The Interview’ Over 750,000 Times

All the world is abuzz over The Interview, which is great unless you live in any part of the world that isn’t inside the United States, because that’s the only place Sony made its small theatrical release and VOD version of the film available. Perhaps this explains why it was downloaded on torrent sites over 750,000 times in the first 24 hours after its Christmas Day release.

From TorrentFreak:

“…after discussing all the issues, Sony and Google agreed that we could not sit on the sidelines and allow a handful of people to determine the limits of free speech in another country,” Google’s Chief Legal Officer David Drummond commented. Unfortunately, however, this free speech can only be heard by the U.S. public for now. People outside of the States will have to wait for weeks or months to see a film that was “trending” worldwide on Christmas eve. And that’s where another group of self proclaimed freedom fighters come in. [TorrentFreak]

You know what I think? I think we should get the Texans who sang “Proud to be an American” at the Alamo Drafthouse screening and a few dozen of these foreign torrenters together for a wide-ranging roundtable discussion about the film and international politics. And let’s have, oh, I don’t know, Larry King moderate. That would be fun. Yes, let’s definitely do that.