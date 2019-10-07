‘The Irishman’ Is Getting A Very Rare Theatrical Release On Broadway

Though Martin Scorsese’s Netflix epic The Irishman is set to debut globally on November 27th, the streaming giant was hoping to secure a wide theatrical release for the film in the months before. This ultimately didn’t happen after several rounds of intense negotiations between major movie theater chains and Netflix. Even so, smaller theaters in major cities across the country are expected to screen the film a few weeks before its streaming release — including a rather significant one on Broadway.

On Monday, Netflix announced The Irishman would run from November 1st through December 1st at the Belasco Theatre. The release noted that screening Scorsese’s latest would be “historic” since it “will mark the first time the Broadway theatre has welcomed a film at the landmarked playhouse.” Seeing as how the Belasco has been around since 1907, and that it has primarily housed stage plays and musicals in all that time, Netflix will be providing the theater with the equipment necessary to screen The Irishman.

“We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” the film’s director said in a statement. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting. Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, and their team at Netflix have continued to find creative ways to make this picture a special event for audiences and I’m thankful for their innovation and commitment.”

Tickets will each cost $15 plus a processing fee and will go on sale next week. As for the schedule, Netflix notes The Irishman will follow the “traditional Broadway model” with screenings slated for evenings Tuesday through Sunday and matinees on the weekend.

