(Editor’s note: This article includes spoilers for both ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.’)

The day before Thanksgiving, I opened Netflix and eagerly queued up the latest, just-released film by one of our great contemporary American directors. It was an epic set primarily in the 1960s and ’70s, about old-world, middle-aged white men with questionable pasts who somehow become mixed-up with some of the most infamous historical events of the era. I had read enough about the movie in advance to know that it was — this is a word that seemingly appeared in every thinkpiece I had read in advance — an “elegiac” reflection on mortality, ultimately arriving at a clear-eyed acceptance of life’s most fundamental and uncomfortable truths: Nothing lasts, and death awaits us all.

The film to which I refer, of course, is The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s 209-minute farewell (maybe? Probably?) to the gangster genre he has helped to define and popularize for nearly 50 years. But after I watched it, loved it as much as any Scorsese movie released this century, and then watched it again — with each viewing broken into digestible segments on my big-screen TV, my laptop, and (sorry, Marty) my phone — I realized I could’ve very well been thinking about another cinematic event that thoroughly captivated me in 2019, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

After all, what is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood if not an epic — here’s that word again — elegy set in the ’60s made by one of our great contemporary American directors about old-world, middle-aged white men with questionable pasts who somehow become mixed-up with one of the most infamous historical tragedies of the era? (Though with a running time of “only” 161 minutes, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood practically feels like a svelte episode of I Think You Should Leave in comparison.) In the Tarantino picture, the lives of a fictional actor, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his fictional stuntman, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), intersect with real-life ’60s Hollywood icons like Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) on the eve of the Manson murders the summer of 1969.

As for The Irishman, the movie centers on Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a truck driver from Philadelphia who comes to work for a Pennsylvania mob family led by Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), a mensch-like figure whose understated personal demeanor belies his professional ruthlessness. Through his relationship with Russell, Frank also comes to work for, and befriend, the famous labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). In time, Frank will become tangentially involved in the Kennedy assassination, the killing of real-life gangster “Crazy Joe” Gallo, and, finally, the disappearance and presumed murder of Hoffa.

At heart, both films are buddy pictures. Though these relationships are complicated by a boss-employee dynamic — while Rick and Cliff are inseparable bros for much of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, their eventual estrangement looms given that Rick can no longer afford to keep Cliff on his payroll as a personal chauffeur and gopher. Similarly in The Irishman, Frank’s apparent familial closeness with Russell is clouded by whether Russell, during one of the film’s most memorable moments, offers his Total cereal to Frank at breakfast out of genuine friendship, or because he’s merely buttering him up as a prelude to making Frank put a bullet in Hoffa’s dome.

I am not the first person to link these films, nor will I surely not be the last. We are on the cusp of an awards season in which both movies are expected to compete — on a near-weekly basis leading up to the Oscars in February — for top honors from critics and industry professionals. Soon enough, we’ll be sick to death of hearing about The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood being compared in this context.

There’s already a burgeoning narrative in the entertainment press linking these films as a certain kind of awards bait. They will no doubt be defined — reductively but not without ample justification — as dude movies, which means they are also (depending on your point of view) either sentimental favorites or last remnants of an outmoded culture. The fact that both films are in part about obsolescence only helps to fortify the narrative. Tarantino and Scorsese seem to be ceding the stage to a new generation, and commenting on it in their films as they’re doing it.