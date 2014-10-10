The Jim Henson Co. Is Working On Sequels To ‘Labyrinth’ And ‘The Dark Crystal’

Labyrinth is not only a decent movie with a great soundtrack, it’s also a sexual awakening. Guys and girls alike learn a lot about themselves after looking at David Bowie’s bulge-tastic crotch or every scene with Jennifer Connelly. And yet Schindler’s List is considered “more educational” by high schools. Anyway, that’s why it’s surprising it’s taken this long for a sequel, but tucked at the bottom of a Variety article about Billy Crystal joining the animated movie Which Witch is this bit of good news.
[The Jim Henson Co.] also working on a quartet of legacy titles in the Henson library — a Fraggle Rock movie that’s been in development at New Regency; a sequel to 1982’s The Dark Crystal; a sequel to 1986’s Labyrinth; and a movie based on the Emmet Otter character. (Via)
You remind me of the movie.
What movie?
The movie from your childhood.
What childhood?
The childhood with the David Bowie crotch.
Who do?
You do.
Do what?
Remind me of the David Bowie crotch.
Subtle. Also, I’m still terrified of the Skeksis.
FUCK YEAH! The Dark Crystal is one of my all time favorite movies. Me and my sister made our mom take us for 5 weekends in a row to watch The Dark Crystal. (Showing My Age)
Though I do not see why a sequel is necessary, or how the story would unfold, unless the Jen and Kira have replenished Thra with Gelflings, only to have the crystal crack again and the Skeksis return to fulfill the prophecy and try kill all the Gelfling to keep them from interfering with the Skeksis taking full control of of Thra.
I would not know how they would handle the story for the sequel, though I am intrigued.
I was obsessed with Dark Crystal as a child now it’s to scary.
I’m disappointed in the lack of Bowie crotch in this post. If we’re going to talk about it, and Lord know we’re all thinking about it, you need to show it!
Pepper Jack love Fraggle Rock!
Because there is never anything more loved, respected and successful than sequels to popular films made 20+ years after their initial cultural success!