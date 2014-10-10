The Jim Henson Co. Is Working On Sequels To ‘Labyrinth’ And ‘The Dark Crystal’

Labyrinth is not only a decent movie with a great soundtrack, it’s also a sexual awakening. Guys and girls alike learn a lot about themselves after looking at David Bowie’s bulge-tastic crotch or every scene with Jennifer Connelly. And yet Schindler’s List is considered “more educational” by high schools. Anyway, that’s why it’s surprising it’s taken this long for a sequel, but tucked at the bottom of a Variety article about Billy Crystal joining the animated movie Which Witch is this bit of good news.

[The Jim Henson Co.] also working on a quartet of legacy titles in the Henson library — a Fraggle Rock movie that’s been in development at New Regency; a sequel to 1982’s The Dark Crystal; a sequel to 1986’s Labyrinth; and a movie based on the Emmet Otter character. (Via)

You remind me of the movie.

What movie?

The movie from your childhood.

What childhood?

The childhood with the David Bowie crotch.

Who do?

You do.

Do what?

Remind me of the David Bowie crotch.

Subtle. Also, I’m still terrified of the Skeksis.

