If you only watch movies where everyone is an Oscar winner or nominee, have I got a movie for you! Directed by Dee Rees (Best Adapted Screenplay nominee), The Last Thing He Wanted stars Anne Hathaway (Best Supporting Actress winner) as a journalist working in D.C. who “loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break,” according to Netflix. Her father is played by Willem Dafoe (four-time Oscar nominee), while Ben Affleck (Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture winner) and Rosie Perez (Best Supporting Actress) co-star. Adam Sandler was originally going to have a small role as Guy Who Looks Menacingly At Anne Hathaway, but… you know.

The Last Thing He Wanted is based on Joan Didion’s book of the same, which Rees sought to adapt, even though the author’s “prose is so internal, and this is such a character deep-dive,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “[With] Mudbound, I was starting from a script. The book itself wasn’t one I would’ve chosen. This was a book of choice: It’s small but dense. It had that density where it felt like there was more to blow out.”

The Last Thing He Wanted debuts on Netflix on February 21.