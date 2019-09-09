You can have your “digital fur technology.” I’ll take the movie where Willem Dafoe plays a salty seaman, thank you very much. Directed by Robert Eggers in his first project for A24 since The Witch (or as it’s officially titled, The VVitch: A New England Folktale), The Lighthouse stars Dafoe and future Batman as two lighthouse keepers who are slowly going insane. In the new trailer above, the Florida Project actor and Robert Pattinson are locked in a battle of not wits, but whats; there’s also a mysterious octopus, a corpse, booze, and Dafoe, his hair looking absolutely wild, screaming “HARK” while waves crash around the ocean prison he’s locked in. The Lighthouse might drive you crazy, too.

“However much I love Robert [Eggers], there was a point where I did five takes walking across the beach,” Pattinson said about filming the movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. “And after a while I was like, ‘What the f*ck is going on? I feel like you’re just spraying a fire hose in my face.’ And he was like, ‘I am spraying a fire hose in your face.’ It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

The Lighthouse opens on October 18.