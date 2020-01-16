Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae Try To Solve A Murder In ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer

Paramount Pictures picked a good time to release the first trailer for The Lovebirds, a high-concept romantic comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, both of whom have been in the news later. Rae, because of her “congratulations to those men” comment while announcing the Oscar nominations (the quote has since been turned into a shirt); Nanjiani, because of how jacked he got while training for Marvel’s The Eternals.

The HBO stars — Silicon Valley recently ended after six seasons, while Insecure returns for season four on April 12 — are extremely likable and charismatic, and their chemistry should be enough to power The Lovebirds, where they play a couple that becomes “unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.” It’s reminiscent of that Tina Fey and Steve Carell movie Date Night (or Netflix mega-hit Murder Mystery), but probably/hopefully much better, as it’s directed by Michael Showalter, the Wet Hot American Summer genius who worked with Nanjiani on the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The Lovebirds, which also stars Paul Sparks and Anna Camp, opens on April 3.