(Spoilers for The Matrix sequels, I guess?)

One of the biggest questions surrounding The Matrix 4 is this: how can Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) be in the movie since they appeared to die in The Matrix Revolutions? It’s certainly the number one question Gina Torres is asking.

The Firefly star, who played Cas in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is confused why she wasn’t asked back for the fourth Matrix movie, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, but Reeves and Moss will somehow reprise their roles.

“Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died. And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that,” Torres told Variety‘s The Big Ticket podcast. “I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.” Magic. The answer to how dead characters are back is, and will always be, magic.

Torres also recalled experiencing The Matrix for the first place. “I just remember Laurence [Fishburne, Torres’ now ex-husband] telling me about [the first Matrix] and thinking, ‘Sure, good luck with that.’ And then I went to visit him on set in Sydney. And the Wachowskis had a dinner party because they wanted to show the cast what they had cut together. And what they had cut together was the beginning of the rescue sequence,” she said. “I’m sitting there and I didn’t even know my mouth was open. Like I had no idea how far down my jaw had dropped.” Fishburne will also be absent from The Matrix 4, which is scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

