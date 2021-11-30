‘The Matrix’ Is Coming To Denny’s For A Limited-Time Promotion

While you might not be able to enter the Matrix, you can enter a Denny’s… and that’s kind of the next coolest thing, right? Right. And hey, stopping by American’s favorite 24-hour breakfast spot has just gotten even better since the chain has entered into a new, limited-time partnership with Warner Bros. in anticipation of The Matrix Resurrections, the newest entry in the long-running Matrix saga.

The promotion began, quite fittingly, on Cyber Monday (November 29) and is scheduled to run through January 4, 2022. According to Denny’s, the partnership largely impacts Denny’s Rewards members, who will be transported to a “real-life Matrix” when they log into their account filled with personalized “glitches,” resulting in major savings and exclusive offers.

“There’s a glitch in the Matrix… and it’s impacting Denny’s Rewards Members. Receive offers like free drinks, special discounts and more as a Denny’s Rewards member while the glitch lasts.”

In addition to a five-week period of free menu items and other discounts, the partnership also includes a two-week window of free deliveries with all orders over $5. That promotion is scheduled to run until December 12, and is valid only through Denny’s mobile app.

For people more into bullet-dodging than eggs benedict, The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max December 22, and features returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as series’ newcomers Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra.