The New ‘Dragon Blade’ Trailer Features Adrien Brody’s Adam Levine-Like Beard

In December, we brought up the fact that Dragon Blade exists. What’s a Dragon Blade, you ask? According to the promotional material, it’s a Chinese film about a corrupt Roman ruler’s attempt to claim the Silk Road — the region’s major trade route, and not that Silk Road — for himself, and it all rests on a big-budget movie’s level of historical accuracy. But it made a sh*tload of money in China, so whatever.
Oh, I forgot to mention — it stars Jackie Chan, John Cusack and Adrien Brody. Chan and Cusack are, according to the latest trailer, brothers-in-arms. Meanwhile, Brody is the bad guy, and we know this because of his Adam Levine-like beard styling.
Honest to God, this looks way too much like Uwe Boll’s cinematic classic In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, but it’s not like I have to leave my home to see it. Dragon Blade hits VOD stateside on September 4.
(Via Lionsgate)
…. did anyone remember that Adrien Brody has an Oscar… man he must owe some money to the Tang
Uwe Boll’s cinematic classic In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale…. was one of the few movies i wanted to walk out of in the theater…and this looks much much better… even though Cusak never bothers to change his “accent” to anything beyond his normal voice.
In this film’s defense, In the Name of the King was one of Uwe Bolls better films.
Isn’t Statham in that one?
He was.
Chinese martial arts and roman phalanxes in the same movie??? Fuck yeah.
Looks like a lot of fun.
Cusack looks drunk in the trailer. This is the kind of movie I’d end up watching on a bored Sunday afternoon having already ticked off imdb’s alternative suggestions regarding similar historical Chinese action movies.
In the first 5 minutes of this movie, people use a GPS to find ancient Chinese ruins.
There are a lot of things wrong with this film, but I didn’t hate that I watched it.