There are few unluckier movies in screen history than The New Mutants, which was filmed three years ago, went through a round of reshoots, and has been rescheduled on many occasions. The last time it was supposed to hit theaters was last April. That didn’t happen, for reasons that should be obvious. It was then moved to August 28, and…well…will that happen? As per Variety, allegedly! Disney, the company that was bequeathed it in the Fox takeover, is holding onto that spot, at least for now.

Granted, should the X-Men spin-off, which was greenlit not long before the Twilight-era YA bubble burst, hit theaters as planned, it will be in quite a fewer multiplexes than once hoped. Of the nation’s estimated 6,021 venues, only 1,309 have reopened, none of them in hot zones like New York City and Los Angeles. Those theaters should be glad to have it, having been forced to play classics from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and other franchises to fill the empty spaces.

In the meantime, here, as per ComicBook.com, is a new clip. It finds our five young mutants, who are trapped at some secret institution, scrambling for their lives from some off-screen foe. While Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane tends to an unconscious Mirage (Blu Hunt), Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magick takes it upon herself to wield her superpowers — teleoportation and manifesting the “Soulsword” — to save everyone. The clip is only a minute long, but it does show that one of the missions in the reshoots — to make things scarier — was apparently accomplished.

The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on August 28, for the time being.

