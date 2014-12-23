The New Pee Wee Herman Movie Is Heading To Netflix, Now With The Help Of Judd Apatow

We brought word that a new Pee Wee Herman film was on the way a few months back and Paul Reubens confirmed as much on The Tonight Show. Now we have some official word that a movie is on the way, just not in theaters. Don’t worry, North Korea is not involved. From Variety:

A new Pee-wee Herman movie is moving to Netflix for distribution, with Paul Reubens set to star and Judd Apatow slated to produce. The film was previously set up at Universal.Pee-wee’s new adventure will begin shooting in 2015, with no director announced yet. Plot specifics have not been revealed for the script written by Reubens and Paul Rust.

Well the appearance of The Pee Wee Herman Show on Netflix certainly makes a lot more sense now. Also the presence of Apatow can’t be a bad thing, just as long as he stays away from that whole mission to include a penis in everything he does. That might ruin filming.

So are we ready for more Pee Wee Herman? Is this the right time? Is a new TV show next, most likely on Adult Swim? Who the hell knows, I certainly don’t. I just know that my Cowboy Curtis getup is about to come back into the pop culture lexicon. No more odd Halloween parties for me.

(Via Variety)