If you’re thirsty for Dev Patel, today is your lucky day.

A24 released the first teaser for The Green Knight, David Lowery’s ambitious fantasy-adventure starring Patel as King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain (it looks better than it sounds, I swear), and now comes the full-length trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield, with the Slumdog Millionaire actor in the lead role.

Directed by The Thick of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci (who co-wrote the script with Simon Blackwell), The Personal History of David Copperfield is a reimagining of “Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers, giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world,” according to the official plot synopsis. Like The Green Knight, Personal History has Patel playing a historically white character that’s usually “not afforded to brown people.”

No fox, though.

oh to be a fox that accompanies dev patel on a quest pic.twitter.com/cTrlbIZSGL — c (@filmcal) February 13, 2020

The Personal History of David Copperfield, which also stars Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw (where my fellow Paddington stans at?), and Daisy May Cooper, premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was met with largely positive reviews. Judge for yourself on May 8, when it hits theaters.