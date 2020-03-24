NETFLIX
Movies

Netflix Users Can’t Decide If ‘The Platform’ Is The Best Or Worst Quarantine Movie

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The second most-watched movie on Netflix right now (and therefore, the second most-watched movie in the United States?) is a Spanish-language horror movie with no bankable stars. It’s not even part of a franchise. So, why is The Platform so popular? Peep the synopsis: “In the future, prisoners housed in vertical cells watch as inmates in the upper cells are fed while those below starve.” It’s beginning to make sense.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform follows Goreng (played by Iván Massagué) as he awakens in a vertical prison. Two people are assigned on every level of “The Hole,” as the inmates have dubbed it, or the “Vertical Self-Management Center” by those in charge. Every 30 days, the prisoners are randomly assigned to a different level — Goreng begins at Level 48, which isn’t the worst, but it could be better. You see, the titular platform refers to the table of plentiful food and drink that begins at level 1 and slowly makes it down to the undetermined final level. The prisoners in the lower-number levels feast, while anyone below 75 or so starves for a month. Those on level 2 don’t have to gorge themselves, and could save plates for the poor souls stuck on level 150 (it could be them the next month, after all), but they don’t. Of course they don’t.

The Platform is not only a quarantine movie, in the way that every prison movie is a quarantine movie, it’s a scathing (if on-the-nose) critique of wealth inequality, where those at the top get the most, and those at the bottom get nothing. In the world of The Platform, that’s food. In our world, that’s food, and money, and coronavirus tests, and…

That either makes The Platform the best or worst movie to watch right now, as although most people recommend it, it might be a little too timely.

After watching The Platform, why not check out Snowpiercer?

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×