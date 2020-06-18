For his directorial debut, Dave Franco gathered an impressive cast for a horror movie about distrust and always being watched.

The Rental follows two couples, Charlie and Michelle (The Guest‘s Dan Stevens and Community‘s Alison Brie, Franco’s real-life wife) and Mina and Josh (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night‘s Sheila Vand and Shameless‘ Jeremy Allen White), who rent an ocean-side house for some rest and relaxation. But before they can even browse through the house’s DVD library, which is the first thing I do at every rental property, the owner (icon Toby Huss) makes an odd comment about being a peeping tom, and things only get weirder from there. Brb, I’m adding “camera in the shower head” to my list of nightmares.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco.

IFC’s The Rental premieres on On Demand and in select theaters on July 24.