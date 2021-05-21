In a sneaky bit of cross-promotion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offered DC Comics fans a tiny glimpse of his Black Adam costume while promoting his new energy drink on Instagram. In the photos, The Rock can be seen staring intently at his computer while cans of ZOA are conveniently placed in the foreground on his desk. At first glance, the photos might not look like much, but at the end of a lengthy caption about aluminum can supplies and how The Rock’s new brand of energy drink will be the “hardest workers on the block,” the super-jacked entrepreneur revealed that the pics are hiding a secret for anyone who read all the way to the bottom:

and if you swipe left and ZOOM IN, you’ll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM⚡️ peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy 💀😊 (my weekly board meetings all take place during my 30min breaks from shooting #BlackAdam)

Sure enough, if you look closely, you can make out a tiny portion of The Rock’s Black Adam costume underneath his robe:

After a lengthy development process that only got longer thanks to the pandemic, there was always a question mark around whether or not Black Adam would actually happen. But The Rock’s introduction to the DCEU is finally filming, and not only that, but it’s added Pierce Brosnan to the cast as the classic DC Comics character Dr. Fate. The film will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Black Adam will hit theaters July 29, 2022.

