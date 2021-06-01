Dwayne Johnson is a very large man. But the football player who became a wrestler who became a king of scorpions who became one of the most bankable movie stars in the world is only getting larger. Or at least his tree-trunk legs are.

In an Instagram post about his training process for Black Adam, Johnson wrote, “Late night training. Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my ‘champion’ scenes with my shirt off and showing my body. Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career.” He then explained how he’s getting in shape for the DC superhero movie.

Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle. It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine tuning our strategy daily.

The Rock can be seen wearing his Iron Paradise shirt (the name of his gym) in the workout photo below; there’s also a ubiquitous American flag in the background and Brahma Bull hat on his head. The bull started as a tattoo, but it’s become “a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power, and defiance to so many people around the world,” he once wrote. If you think that’s maybe overstating a tattoo’s influence, try telling that to this guy.

