While promoting the release of Red Notice, his latest action comedy for Netflix, The Rock opened up about the fate of Hobbs & Shaw 2 and reassured fans that the film is still happening. According to the actor turned wrestler, the film isn’t being delayed because Universal has cold feet or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of “timing” thanks to The Rock’s obviously jam-packed schedule. In fact, he’s extremely interested in the sequel, and he recently revealed to SiriusXM that he pitched a story to Universal that everyone loved because it gives the spinoff franchise its own identity that’s uniquely different from the main Fast & Furious films, which The Rock will not be rejoining thanks to his notorious feud with Vin Diesel. (Or at least that’s the story for now.) Via Collider:

It would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on. In this case, I still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie. That, without giving it away, you watch a man walk off into the sunset. Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ’You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’”

While The Rock may be hesitant about working with Diesel again, he hasn’t been shy about making jokes about their on-and-off feud because they “play great” with the audience. There’s reportedly a gag about the action stars’ larger-than-life beef in Red Notice, which is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via SiriusXM)