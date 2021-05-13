Before dropping the huge announcement that Jungle Cruise will now have a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access release, The Rock apparently needed to get in a good workout. In a sweaty video shared with his millions of Instagram followers from his personal gym, a shirtless Rock spoke directly to his fans about how “honored” he is to be a part of Jungle Cruise‘s new release strategy that will allow families around the world to see the film in whatever way is safest for them.

As someone whose own family had a bout with COVID-19, The Rock is all about taking precautions, but he’s also big on making sure we get back to living our lives when the pandemic comes to an end. Options matter, though. Via his Instagram caption:

Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY’s JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY – JULY 30th. The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first.

Offering Jungle Cruise on Disney+ Premier Access is another significant move for the studio, which turned when they announced a similar release strategy for Black Widow, after almost an entire year of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige mulling over the pandemic release. According to Deadline, Disney was also hesitant to follow course with Jungle Cruise, but the pandemic is continuing to hamper the box office internationally, which prompted the production team to add the streaming release to the mix.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.

(Via The Rock on Instagram)