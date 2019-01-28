View this post on Instagram
A lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestor’s blood – and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE #sacredground #mana #respect #family @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 📸
The first trailer for Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw is expected to arrive during the Super Bowl, and to build anticipation, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Instagramming photos and hints galore. Above, you can see one of his game faces in “a lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive.” The rest of the caption revolves around Samoan ground, the power of family, and The Rock describing Hobbs and Shaw as a project that “will always be much more than a movie to me.” The film revolves around The Rock and Jason Statham’s intensely chemistried (made up word!) rivalry and also features Johnson’s cousin, the WWE’s Roman Reigns, as one of Luke Hobbs’ brothers. However, it seems that Johnson originally wanted Jason Momoa in the film, according to Comic Book.
The outlet quotes from a comment that The Rock made on Instagram. “Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother,” he reportedly wrote. “But his schedule was too packed.” He then added, “Next Hobbs movie for sure.” Wait … is there a screen big enough to hold not only The Rock and Statham but the Aquaman star as well?
One must also be practical about these things. Given that Johnson referenced Momoa’s schedule as the deciding factor for him not appearing in Hobbs and Shaw, that hurdle won’t simply disappear. Director James Wan is already seeking scripts for Aquaman 2, which is definitely happening, with or without the Furious 7 helmer at the wheel again, so Momoa’s gonna be busy again soon, although maybe he’ll find time to sneak in a quickie appearance. After all, when Jason Momoa gets excited about something, there’s no stopping him.
Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters on August 2. Here’s another family-oriented teaser photo from The Rock: “When you fight one, you fight us ALL.”
View this post on Instagram
A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa 🇼🇸 we have a word that means everything to us – AIGA – which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate “Hobbs Customs” – a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is “Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi” which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41 📸
(Via Comic Book)
Join The Discussion: Log In With