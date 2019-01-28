The first trailer for Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw is expected to arrive during the Super Bowl, and to build anticipation, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Instagramming photos and hints galore. Above, you can see one of his game faces in “a lil’ HOBB & SHAW exclusive.” The rest of the caption revolves around Samoan ground, the power of family, and The Rock describing Hobbs and Shaw as a project that “will always be much more than a movie to me.” The film revolves around The Rock and Jason Statham’s intensely chemistried (made up word!) rivalry and also features Johnson’s cousin, the WWE’s Roman Reigns, as one of Luke Hobbs’ brothers. However, it seems that Johnson originally wanted Jason Momoa in the film, according to Comic Book.

The outlet quotes from a comment that The Rock made on Instagram. “Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother,” he reportedly wrote. “But his schedule was too packed.” He then added, “Next Hobbs movie for sure.” Wait … is there a screen big enough to hold not only The Rock and Statham but the Aquaman star as well?

One must also be practical about these things. Given that Johnson referenced Momoa’s schedule as the deciding factor for him not appearing in Hobbs and Shaw, that hurdle won’t simply disappear. Director James Wan is already seeking scripts for Aquaman 2, which is definitely happening, with or without the Furious 7 helmer at the wheel again, so Momoa’s gonna be busy again soon, although maybe he’ll find time to sneak in a quickie appearance. After all, when Jason Momoa gets excited about something, there’s no stopping him.

Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters on August 2. Here’s another family-oriented teaser photo from The Rock: “When you fight one, you fight us ALL.”

