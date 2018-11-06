The Rock Mocks Kevin Hart With His ‘Get Out And VOTE’ Message

Getty Image

During the time that you’re not standing in line to vote today, you’ll be listening to people tell you to vote, and for good reason — you should vote. In that spirit, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson woke up on Tuesday to further spread the message while taking a swipe at one of his co-stars from the Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw. Naturally, he didn’t fire any shots at Idris Elba (who’s using his “Sexiest Man Alive” platform for the same message) or Jason Statham (they’re saving the animosity for the movie). Instead, The Rock chose to pick on someone who isn’t his size, but to be fair, almost nobody is The Rock’s size.

Here’s Johnson’s Instagrammed message of himself holding a young boy with Hart’s face superimposed over his head. “Get out and VOTE,” he wrote. “Don’t do it for me. Do it for our little ones.”

Fans of the duo, who will also star together in an untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel (for a Dec. 2019 release), know that they have a history of insulting each other into oblivion. They recently did so for about 4 solid minutes in a BBC Radio 1 interview, and this sort of thing tends to happen when one friend is a hulking 6’5″ and the other is a dimunitive 5’4.” A few days ago, The Rock explained on Instagram that this jokingly adversarial tone is simply part of his friendship dynamic between himself and “his son.”

“We f*ck with each other all the time because it’s what we love to do and the world loves it too,” he wrote for the below image. “We’re lining up some very big things for the world to enjoy. I still want to slap his little lips into next week though.”