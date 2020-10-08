The Rock may be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean he can’t slap on a tux to accept his latest accolade. In this case, becoming the “#1 Followed Man in America” after racking up over 300 million followers across all of his social media channels. While looking dapper in a shirt tux and bow-tie, The Rock celebrated the news on Instagram where the bulk of his viral fame lies. He recently passed 200 million followers just on that channel alone.

Naturally, the wrestling champ turned actor’s personal brand of tequila, Teramana, was along for the ride in a celebratory video where The Rock thanked his millions of fans for rewarding him for speaking his truth, which he promised to always do. “THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth,” The Rock wrote in the caption. “You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned.”

The Rock also revealed that he’s broken a Guinness World Record for being the “#1 followed American man in the world,” and if you’re surprised that that’s a real thing, The Rock is right there with you.

You can watch the full below:

If The Rock seems genuinely shocked at this latest development, it’s for good reason. He recently made the unprecedented move of endorsing a presidential campaign. “In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country,” The Rock told his fans. Given the divisive nature of American politics, particularly this close to an election, he could’ve easily lost a sizable chunk of his followers after backing the Democratic ticket. Instead, he’s now the #1 Followed Man in America.

(Via The Rock on Instagram)