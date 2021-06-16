Dwayne Johnson sits atop People‘s list of the “100 Reasons to Love America,” narrowly edging out the Baconator. “It feels great. I’ve been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I’ve been blessed enough to have,” the wrestler-turned-actor-turned-liquor kingpin said about the honor. “I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of People – and certainly not with this kind of title.” This isn’t Johnson’s first time on the cover — he was named the Sexiest Man of the Year in 2016 — and it likely won’t be his last. Especially if he runs for president.

When asked about the recent poll that found 46 percent of Americans would support a presidential run from the former-WWE superstar and current-Jungle Cruise star, Johnson replied, “I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors… I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

Johnson continued:

The actor stresses he is “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians… But,” he adds, “when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

Johnson answered the question by not answering the question. Sounds like a future presidential candidate to me.

(Via People)