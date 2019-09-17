James Gunn’s career is certainly back on track. Not only will he indeed helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3 one day, but The Suicide Squad (his oddly-titled reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad) has touched down in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that filming officially begins next week, which means that all (or at least most) of the cast should be on the scene at that point. Speaking of which, Gunn confirmed several rumors last week by tweeting out a full-on cast list, not including Jared Leto as the Joker, with a “[d]on’t get too attached” note. Meaning that heads are gonna roll, or maybe someone(s) will end up like Slipknot early on in the movie. Check out his confirmation of late-breaking names like Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

So yes, John Cena’s definitely in the movie. As is Idris Elba, stepping in at first as the new Deadshot but rewritten into a new role. Returning cast members will include Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. (Bad news for Enchantress lovers — Cara Delevingne won’t miraculously return as her whispery character, but I promise, that’ll be alright.) And we are now seeing an Instagram photo that teases a first hint, straight from Jae Courtney, who is “incoming” with his return as Captain Boomerang.

Boomerang on an airplane, god help us all. Well it’s not much, you know, just teeth, but this is a signal that the chaos will soon begin with the supervillains. And Instagram might be our best source for awhile, given that Gunn recently tweeted that he’s not promoting right now because he’s “simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can.”

However, Gunn did take some time to retweet David Ayer’s endorsement of Gunn in the job while stating that “DC is blessed” to have this new director on the franchise.

Exactly! DC is blessed to have @JamesGunn I’m getting my popcorn ready #TSS https://t.co/S4SLhBTh45 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 15, 2019

Ayer’s also been defending himself on Twitter while suggesting that what materialized onscreen in Suicide Squad (and what he’s “being hammered for”) “was not my original vision.” See his tweets below.

David that’s really mean spirited. I understand the nature of your job and the necessity to grab eyes. But a lot of people dedicated their blood sweat and tears and came together to make the original. It’s incredibly painful to have two years of my love attacked in such a way. https://t.co/4MFlGb2X2V — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 14, 2019

Thank you for this. The film industry is exactly that – an industry – it keeps growing and moving forward. Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original vision. https://t.co/CcUGPMORg4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 14, 2019

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.