Warner Bros.

Movies

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is On The Verge Of Filming, As A Cast Member Confirms With A First Peek

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

James Gunn’s career is certainly back on track. Not only will he indeed helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3 one day, but The Suicide Squad (his oddly-titled reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad) has touched down in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that filming officially begins next week, which means that all (or at least most) of the cast should be on the scene at that point. Speaking of which, Gunn confirmed several rumors last week by tweeting out a full-on cast list, not including Jared Leto as the Joker, with a “[d]on’t get too attached” note. Meaning that heads are gonna roll, or maybe someone(s) will end up like Slipknot early on in the movie. Check out his confirmation of late-breaking names like Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

So yes, John Cena’s definitely in the movie. As is Idris Elba, stepping in at first as the new Deadshot but rewritten into a new role. Returning cast members will include Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. (Bad news for Enchantress lovers — Cara Delevingne won’t miraculously return as her whispery character, but I promise, that’ll be alright.) And we are now seeing an Instagram photo that teases a first hint, straight from Jae Courtney, who is “incoming” with his return as Captain Boomerang.

View this post on Instagram

Incoming 🦘 #thesuicidesquad #captainboomerang

A post shared by Jai Courtney (@jaicourtney) on

Boomerang on an airplane, god help us all. Well it’s not much, you know, just teeth, but this is a signal that the chaos will soon begin with the supervillains. And Instagram might be our best source for awhile, given that Gunn recently tweeted that he’s not promoting right now because he’s “simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can.”

However, Gunn did take some time to retweet David Ayer’s endorsement of Gunn in the job while stating that “DC is blessed” to have this new director on the franchise.

Ayer’s also been defending himself on Twitter while suggesting that what materialized onscreen in Suicide Squad (and what he’s “being hammered for”) “was not my original vision.” See his tweets below.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Topics: #Comic Book Movies, #Suicide Squad

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:
×