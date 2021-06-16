The official plot summary for The Suicide Squad describes the film as being a “superhero action adventure” with “a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup.” That’s not inaccurate, but I prefer director James Gunn’s unofficial summary.

Gunn told Entertainment Weekly that he thinks of The Suicide Squad as being “a war-caper movie with sh*tty supervillains.” I’ve seen a lot of war movies. I’ve seen my fair share of caper movies. But rarely have I seen a war-caper movie, let alone one with Harley Quinn, John Cena as the anti-Captain America, and a shark voiced by Rocky. I’m trying to keep my expectations in check, considering what happened the last time I was excited for a Suicide Squad movie, but too late: The Suicide Squad sounds great.

It was a lot of fun to film, according to star Margot Robbie.

“The first set we shot on was this beach,” the Birds of Prey actress said. “It was so amazing. Palm trees. An ocean with a wave machine in it. Pyrotechnics. Special effects. Explosions everywhere. It was like being in a proper, crazy war movie.” I’ve always said Dunkirk could have used more giant starfish monsters.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

2 hours and 12 minutes. #TheSuicideSquad That was a very inaccurate dream. https://t.co/vsW5NfW1rx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2021

(Via EW)