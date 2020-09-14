The second weekend of DC FanDome, dubbed “Explore the Multiverse,” wasn’t as eventful as the first. There were no new trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, or The Batman, and no Sinbad jokes, either. But it wasn’t a total dud, either, because it had Margot Robbie discussing an “insane sequence” from The Suicide Squad that she called one of the hardest things she’s ever done.

About the James Gunn-directed film, the Birds of Prey star said, “I don’t want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it’s probably about halfway through. There’s an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever shot on-screen. And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like, oh my god, we’re not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.” She survived working with Peak Method Actor Jared Leto — nothing is impossible:

“And we did it, but it was hard and I was really beat up by the end of it. James was texting me before and said, ‘That scene looks amazing.’ That whole sequence apparently looks really cool. When you see the movie, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Please let King Shark be involved, please let King Shark be involved, please let…

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open on August 6, 2021.

