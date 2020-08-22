It may have grossed three quarters of a billion dollars, but 2016’s Suicide Squad was still considered something of a disappointment, enough so that a chunk of its cast — chief among them Will Smith’s Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker — wound up not coming back for the confusingly named sequel. But at least there’s plenty of new cast members to make up for that. In fact, the teaser dropped at this weekend’s DC FanDome showed nothing but its new Squad members, one after another for two whole minutes.

Of course, some of them were coming back: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney’s Boomerang, plus non-good villains like Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag and Viola Davis’ government stooge Amanda Walker. But there were plenty of newbies — 13 to be exact. The biggest news was that we learned what characters will be played by three of its most famous additions: Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and John Cena as Peacemaker.

Here, for the record, is the rest of the main cast, a number of them regulars for new director James Gunn, who replaced David Ayers:

Michael Rooker as Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley’s pops

Flula Borg as Javelin

David Dastmalchan as Polka Dot Man

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher

King Shark (actor not revealed)

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Peter Capaldi as Thinker

Alice Braga as Solsoria

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Alas, you’ll have to wait almost a year to see them in action. The Suicide Squad is due to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.