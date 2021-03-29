The first trailer for The Suicide Squad had Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn comparing the rain to “angels splooging all over us,” King Shark biting some dude’s head off, and a freaking kaiju up in this sh*t. Also, a Steely Dan song. More trailers should have Steely Dan songs, preferably for movies where Idris Elba argues with John Cena about d*ck-covered beaches. But for all the goodness in the trailer, there’s one thing it didn’t have: enough of The Thinker, played by The Thick of It great Peter Capaldi.

This must have upset a lot of Doctor Who fans, as writer and director James Gunn singled out the 12th Doctor in his tweet about The Suicide Squad‘s first television spot. “#TheSuicideSquad TV spot number one. Capaldi talks!” Gunn tweeted, along with a confirmation that, yes, “The Thinker is Scottish.” Otherwise, the promo is essentially the same as the trailer, minus the swearing (this classic Harris Wittels tweet comes to mind).

Watch it below:

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave… and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them — all of them.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.