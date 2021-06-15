The Tomorrow War is the rare summer blockbuster that’s not a sequel or based on an existing property. It’s an original idea from the director of The Lego Batman Movie with a talented cast, including Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Doughboys co-host Mike Mitchell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub. There’s a lot to like there! The Tomorrow War is being released straight to Amazon Prime Video, and while it would be nice to see a high-concept science-fiction action movie on the biggest screen possible, I’m take watching Splett and the Spoonman kill aliens any way I can.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2.