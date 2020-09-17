Before the release of his indie hit Thunder Road, one of the best reviewed films of 2018, director/writer/star Jim Cummings was asked to give one piece of advice that other filmmakers should remember. “The cavalry isn’t coming. You’ve got to do this yourself. If you’re going to make a movie, imagine that nobody is going to help you,” he responded. “As soon as you start thinking like that — as soon as you tell yourself, ‘OK, cool, I’m going to have to do everything’ — that’s the moment you’re ready to make something.” For his next “something,” Cummings is once again the director/writer/star, although this time, instead of grieving his recently-deceased mother, he’s hunting werewolves.

In The Wolf of Snow Hollow, Cummings plays a small-town sheriff who’s torn between personal life issues and solving a series of brutal murders that have been occurring on nights with a full moon. He doesn’t believe in werewolves, despite all evidence to the contrary and the insistence of his fellow officers, including the late, great Robert Forster.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there’s no such thing as werewolves.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow hits select theaters and at-home on-demand on October 9.