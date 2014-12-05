The Wonder Woman Movie Has Tied Up Former Cartoon Writer Jason Fuchs

I still can’t quite believe a Wonder Woman movie is really being made, but lo and behold, it’s actually happening. We have a star in Gal Gadot, and we have Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Walking Dead helmer Michelle MacLaren set to direct, and now the movie even has a writer.
Wonder Woman will be written by Jason Fuchs, who’s a bit of an up-and-comer in Hollywood. His previous credits are mostly kids stuff like Ice Age: Continental Drift, but his next movie is Warner Bros’ big budget Peter Pan sequel, Pan. So, y’know, if the villain of Wonder Woman ends up being a frustratingly hard to grab acorn or ticking crocodile, you’ll know why.
Wonder Woman’s new sidekick?
Jason Fuchs isn’t particularly well tested, but honestly I’m just glad to see a blockbuster superhero movie written by somebody other than Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci or David Goyer. Also, Fuchs will be working closely with MacClaren who, I assume, knows a thing or two about being a woman and good scripts, so I dunno, consider me optimistic. What about you folks? What do you think about how the WW is shaping up so far?
It’s already fucked up from the floor up.
No way this turns out well…
This x1000. There is no possible way this can turn out to be anything other than a trainwreck of epic proportions.
Sadly, it’ll be a train wreck that make lots of money, which will make those hacks continue making more shitty movies.
Call me when the recast is fine. THEN it may have hope.
I am on board. If it sucks, i’ll deal with it then.
I’m happy with this. i really don’t see the point of bitching. at least its getting made any kind of QUALITY is just a bonus. as long as they try and stay with some iteration of canon. even if its hulk levels of bad its better than nothing.
I’m happy with this project thus far, looking forward to it.
However, with all the discussion of having a women director… well, wouldn’t it be more important to have a women writer?
Do the demographics of the people who aren’t in front of the camera matter as long as they can deliver a good movie?
I personally don’t think they do, but the higher we can raise the percentage of women in key roles in film development, the better. My point is more along the lines of, “If the focus is having a woman helm a super-heroine film, for whatever reason, wouldn’t the writer have more impact than the director?”
It’s hard to care about who’s writing the script, or directing the movie even, until we know if Gal Gadot can act. That’s still the problem with DC’s Cinematic Universe; most cinematic universes, really, but especially DC’s. What if audiences have a really negative reaction to Gal Gadot in BvS?
Y’all are some stone-cold haters!
Lets see, a woman who has only acted in the undeniably shitty Fast and Furious movies and a writer who has very little experience writing scripts.
WHAT CAN POSSIBLY GO WRONG?
Your Aunty Lucy is the real Wonder Woman here.
I think Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher) would of been cool as Wonder Woman: [i.imgur.com]
Hopefully he doesn’t Fuch it up.