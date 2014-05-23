This Netflix Glitch Results In Unintentionally Hilarious Movie Mashups

Washington, D.C.-based computer programmer Bob Lannon recently noticed a glitch on his TV’s Netflix app, one even more amusing than when Netflix recommends you watch Weekend at Bernie’s II because you saw The Lost Weekend. The bug takes the last sentence of a program summary and swaps it with the last line of the next program’s summary, which is how you end up with Terminator II: Gumball Day.

Lannon has been collecting some of the finest at Summary Bug, and the Nazis win again.

That last one sounds pretty good.

Via Summary Bug