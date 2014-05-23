This Netflix Glitch Results In Unintentionally Hilarious Movie Mashups

Washington, D.C.-based computer programmer Bob Lannon recently noticed a glitch on his TV’s Netflix app, one even more amusing than when Netflix recommends you watch Weekend at Bernie’s II because you saw The Lost Weekend. The bug takes the last sentence of a program summary and swaps it with the last line of the next program’s summary, which is how you end up with Terminator II: Gumball Day.
Lannon has been collecting some of the finest at Summary Bug, and the Nazis win again.
That last one sounds pretty good.
Prospective titles for these?
The Buffet Rules is obvious.
You wouldn’t even have to change the title Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless
This could almost be a new cards against humanity game
Would watch. All of them.
This is an alternate reality of better movies impeding on our own.
The same reality where Ball Fondlers exists.
Oh my God these are GOLD.
I would watch the hell out of that last show.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame would probably be a lot less dark if it had dinosaurs in it.
From the link:
“Godzilla and Rodan (a radioactive pterodactyl) travel to Planet X at the behest of its people to fight three-headed Dean on a basketball court”
I love this so much because it totally justifies this image:
[wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net]
The sperm bank one needs a kickstarter.
This tickled the snot out of me! Probably more than it should have. What can we do to make these a reality?!
I don’t see where that Taylor Swift one was changed…
Yeah, I didn’t see a problem with that one…
At the very least the last one needs to be a podcast.
That’s some pretty piss-poor Photoshopping, that is.