This Woman Baked Life-Size Jennifer Lawrence And Peter Dinklage Made Out Of Cake

Jennifer Lawrence is an Oscar-nominated actress who’s also the face of two major genre franchises, but she wasn’t truly famous until someone used 132 pounds of icing and 150 eggs to make a life-size cake in her image. Tasty Cakes’ Lara Clarke, the controversial winner of 2013’s Cake International Birmingham (her Johnny Depp was made of *gasp* “crisped rice”), baked a sponge cake that perfectly matches up with J-Law’s “height, waist, and bust measurements.”. But that’s not at all!
She is entering the Lawrence cake, alongside a cake of her favourite Game of Thrones character, Tyrion Lannister, in the large decorative exhibit section of the competition at the National Exhibition Centre – the same section in which she won gold in 2013. (Via)
Now do Quicksilver. All organic, please.
so one cake and one cupcake?
J-Law is an oscar winning actress…
You have to get nominated first don’t ya
one cake is an homage to the god of tis and whine and the other is of Tyrion Lannister.
Take the rest of the week off CL, you’ve earned it.
Um…not sure what’s up with JL’s hand, but like the old rhyme says: “It’s two in the pink and one in the stink” not the other way around.
I assume it’s something archery related.
Finger guards, so that your finger isn’t sliced by the fletching of the arrow as it zips by on its way out of the bow.
Yeah, slice me off a piece.