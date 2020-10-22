In 2019, Thom Zimny and Bruce Springsteen co-directed Western Stars, a meditation of sorts based on Springsteen’s album of the same name. Springsteen’s thinking was he didn’t want to embark on a tour promoting that solo album, especially with plans for a new, full E Street Band album on the horizon the next year, with a whole huge tour attached. So, instead, the film would serve as the tour. Well, hey, welcome to 2020. And guess what? That Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band world tour to promote the new album, Letter To You, didn’t really pan out, as how most things really didn’t pan out this year. Luckily, Zimny has a new film that documents Springsteen and the band recording the new album at Springsteen’s home recording studio in New Jersey. It’s a look inside how this band, which in this incarnation has been together (with a couple of exceptions) for over 40 years, gets together and creates something pretty special. And the thing is, now, this documentary (which will premiere on Apple TV) is pretty much the only “live” performance we’re going to get anytime soon. Ahead of the film’s release, we spoke to Zimny, who didn’t know it when he made Letter To You, but now, his film will once again have to do double duty. Letter To You almost feels like a direct sequel to Western Stars, stylistically. I think the style of filmmaking on Letter to You is drawing on just the challenges that I’ve watched Bruce do over the years. Which is, I didn’t want to repeat myself… And I don’t think it does because it’s about the process, but it still has Bruce’s voiceovers, which is almost poetry, like the last film. Sure. I think what I try to do with these films is, there are certain things of Bruce’s narration and score that really give you an opportunity to expand on what the songs are. So, it kind of gives me this opportunity to step away from it being just a studio film, or behind the scenes kind of thing, or a concert film with Western Stars. What I’m doing is straddling many different genres. I’m not quite sure what it falls under. It’s not typical documentary; it’s not narrative film. It’s a thing that is a combination of many filmmaking genres that I like to play. And at the same time, tying Western Stars to this film does make sense, but I also tie it back to Bruce from the Broadway show and the book. Oh, for sure… Reflective pieces and narration. So, I get it. There’s a tone in there that he’s been using since Broadway, of reflecting on his life and music and certain themes. And that is reminiscent in some of the voiceover of Letter To You.

He’s also said this is a continuing conversation with his fans, which I always kind of interpret as starting with the book, then the Broadway show. And then into Western Stars and then to this. It’s almost like the only person that’s going to deconstruct Bruce Springsteen is Bruce Springsteen. One hundred percent. I think it’s a great point. And I think I live with that understanding. And that’s the kind of place where the art conversation happens in the filmmaking process. where I’m really taking cues from lyric writing, or taking cues to a score. And letting myself feel for this music, and trying to convey visually, a narrative that is aligned and in sync with the emotions of making of this record. And the space itself, the studio was an amazing space to film in. Oh yeah, I’ve been in that studio. It’s incredible. It’s an amazing space. And something was happening there that I’ve been wanting to get an understanding of: what happens in the studio? And what is this thing, exactly, when a band like E Street and Bruce come together in a room. And can the cameras capture that lightning in a bottle? The first film you did with Bruce was the Born to Run documentary, right? The very first one was Live in New York, but the very first film was the first documentary I made, Wings for Wheels. Making the Born to Run record. In that, I saw the struggles of the studio. In Wings for Wheels, Bruce is so meticulous you almost get the impression that version of the E Street Band was just like, “Who does this guy think he is?” How is Bruce different today watching him put together an E Street recording, versus the archive footage you have gone through? Yeah, that’s a great question. I think as a filmmaker that I could look at the archive footage and see similarities of some of the moments of Bruce standing behind the board. And there are certain gestures that are just the same. But the difference in this current situation of recording Letter To You is that you see, after working on films where the studio session was, at times, really intense — like the making of Born to Run, or The River, or Darkness — you see the opposite with this. And this film is, it’s a master class of sorts because they walk in and there’s not a sound that they’re chasing. They’re really out of place, that the studio is in control.