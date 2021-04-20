When Zack Snyder dropped trailer for his upcoming zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, nobody could’ve possibly predicted the number one breakout star: Tig Notaro looking badass in aviator glasses. It was a whole mood that the internet showed up for in droves, causing #HotTig to instantly start trending, which was a complete surprise to the stand-up comic/actress who was a last-minute addition to the film. Notaro’s role was originally played by Chris D’Elia, who was booted from the Netflix original during post-production following numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.

Thanks to the Army of the Dead trailer, Notaro became an overnight sex symbol, and she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to admit she had no idea what any of it means, particularly the phrase “sexy AF.” Via THR:

“So much has changed, Jimmy,” she joked about life after the trailer. “It’s really been nuts around here since I was trending for being ‘sexy AF.'” Notaro, who plays Marianne Peters in the Zack Snyder film, then addressed her confusion. “I didn’t even know what ‘AF’ was, to be honest,” Notaro said. “My friends were texting me images of Twitter, like ‘You’re trending for being badass and sexy AF.’ And I was like, ‘What is that?’ (AF is social media shorthand for “as f*ck.”)

You can see just a few of the thirsty reactions to Notaro’s character fueling up a jet like a badass and causing Twitter to lose its mind as the #HotTig hashtag filled up with love for the comedian:

This is not the kind of movie I'd normally be interested in, but I am, so I have to ask myself: does it just look good, or is it entirely because of the one shot of Tig Notaro in a jumpsuit and aviators chomping on a cigar? 😊 https://t.co/Wmnk4T7osx — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) April 13, 2021

So…uh…I'm going to have to watch #ArmyOfTheDead alone because this is doing things to me and I can't be around my family in this state #HotTig pic.twitter.com/O3jrRLUorE — Joceapotamus🖖 (A Little Nerd Told Me) (@joceapotamus) April 17, 2021

Does #ArmyOfTheDead look great? Yes. Is #HotTig the main reason I want to see it? Also yes. pic.twitter.com/RUHrOuf4T7 — Abby Rae (@AbbyRaeWI) April 18, 2021

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)