Movies

Tig Notaro Felt Completely Confused By The #HotTig Reactions To The ‘Army Of The Dead’ Trailer

by:

When Zack Snyder dropped trailer for his upcoming zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, nobody could’ve possibly predicted the number one breakout star: Tig Notaro looking badass in aviator glasses. It was a whole mood that the internet showed up for in droves, causing #HotTig to instantly start trending, which was a complete surprise to the stand-up comic/actress who was a last-minute addition to the film. Notaro’s role was originally played by Chris D’Elia, who was booted from the Netflix original during post-production following numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.

Thanks to the Army of the Dead trailer, Notaro became an overnight sex symbol, and she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to admit she had no idea what any of it means, particularly the phrase “sexy AF.” Via THR:

“So much has changed, Jimmy,” she joked about life after the trailer. “It’s really been nuts around here since I was trending for being ‘sexy AF.'” Notaro, who plays Marianne Peters in the Zack Snyder film, then addressed her confusion. “I didn’t even know what ‘AF’ was, to be honest,” Notaro said. “My friends were texting me images of Twitter, like ‘You’re trending for being badass and sexy AF.’ And I was like, ‘What is that?’ (AF is social media shorthand for “as f*ck.”)

You can see just a few of the thirsty reactions to Notaro’s character fueling up a jet like a badass and causing Twitter to lose its mind as the #HotTig hashtag filled up with love for the comedian:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×