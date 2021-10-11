At this point, it’s hard to find an A-list actor or actress who hasn’t been in a superhero movie. Brad Pitt? Deadpool 2. Will Smith? Suicide Squad. Natalie Portman? Thor. But there are exceptions, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep (although if you want to make the case that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is a superhero movie, I’m listening). Timothée Chalamet, who will reach a new level of fame with the twin release of The French Dispatch and Dune this month, wants to be another exception.

In a cover story with Time, Chalamet shared the advice that one of his “heroes” gave him about navigating Hollywood.

“One of my heroes — I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” he says. What was it, I ask? “No hard drugs,” Chalamet says, “and no superhero movies.”

I will now spend the rest of the day wondering who told Chalamet to avoid the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or else they’d beat him up. He doesn’t say “one of my acting heroes,” only “heroes,” so the person could be in any profession. Let’s assume they’re in the entertainment industry, though, and that they speak from a history of drug use.

I know!

ChalaMET… born in New York… attended the MET Gala. It all checks out.

(Via Time)