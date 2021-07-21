Dune has an incredible cast, including Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. But without Timothée Chalamet, there would be no Jason Momoa is Duncan Idaho.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) admitted that he’s not sure what he would have done if Chalamet had not agreed to play Paul Atreides (the role was originated by Kyle MacLachlan in the David Lynch version). “We said, ‘It’s Timothée.’ We didn’t have a Plan B,” he said. “Honestly, if he had said no, I don’t know what I would have done. There would be no Dune, maybe.”

Villeneuve continued:

“Of course, [Paul] has all of those techniques that make him a very dangerous fighter, but it doesn’t rely on external muscles. How can I say it? I was like Paul. I looked like Timothée when I was 16 years old. So maybe it’s like vengeance. I created my hero. He looks like what I used to look like, and he’s kicking the ass of the big guys, you know? It’s like Revenge of the Nerds.”

Great, now I want to see a Revenge of the Nerds reboot directed by Denis Villeneuve. If you think that sounds like a terrible idea, I have four words for you: Timothée Chalamet as Booger. Make it happen, Hollywood.

