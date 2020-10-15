Timothée Chalamet was director Denis Villeneuve’s “first and only choice” to play Paul Atreides in Dune, the big-budget science-fiction film that also stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and sandworms. I’m sure Timmy and the CGI worms got along splendidly, but the Call Me By Your Name actor really hit it off with Harley-loving surfer bro Jason Momoa.

“I felt like Timothée was deeply seduced — or maybe not seduced, but I just felt it was like a kid being with older brothers,” Villeneuve said in a new GQ cover story. “He was younger, he was the little one on set, and everybody loved him. There’s a scene in the movie where Timothée runs into the arms of Jason Momoa, and Jason grabs him like a puppy and lifts him into the air like he was a feather. And that’s real! They really loved each other. It was very beautiful to see this young man being influenced by these people he admires.” Is anyone else picturing this scene from Dirty Dancing?

Saoirse Ronan also had some glowing things to say about her hella tight Lady Bird and Little Women co-star. After Chalamet told GQ that she would never judge him for “the Coachella of it all,” referring to his occasional love of being in the spotlight and hanging out with musicians, the four-time Oscar nominee responded with a laugh, “I’ve been to Coachella; I just never got photographed at Coachella… We’ve weirdly gone through this together for the last few years. We’ve both become more accessible. But he’s had one sort of attention — I do feel like boys get it on a whole other level. I know that ultimately what he wants is to be good at his job. And that will always steer him on the right path.”

Outside of Dune, which is scheduled to come out on October 1, 2021, Timmy will also appear in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (no release date) and James Mangold’s Bob Dylan movie, where he plays the former-Robert Zimmerman. There is a zero percent chance he hasn’t made a playlist with “Lay Lady Lay” on it to impress a girl.

