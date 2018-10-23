There’s A Real Titanic II And It Will Defy The Odds By Setting Sail In 2022

10.22.18 1 hour ago

Paramount

Where some see a story of hubris, of humankind’s obsession with size and greed leading to unimaginable tragedy (especially for the poor), others see a chance to make money. And that’s why Titanic II is set to take its maiden voyage in 2022. No, we’re not talking about Titanic II, a totally real straight-to-video sequel to the 1997 mega-ultra-super-blockbuster. We’re talking an actual ship made as a replica of the original RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912.

According to USA Today, this real-life reboot will leave port from Dubai and head for Southampton, England. From there it will try to duplicate the original ship’s planned two-week course from Southampton to New York City, which the original couldn’t do because it unexpectedly swideswiped an iceberg, leading to the deaths of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

This questionable, even a little offensive idea has actually been in the works for a while; in fact, a financial dispute delayed it for several years. When it’s completed, it will boast the same layout, as well as the same number of passengers (2,400) and crew (900).

Around The Web

TAGSTITANIC

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP