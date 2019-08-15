In November, Netflix announced that its hugely successful adaptation of Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before would be getting a sequel. The film, which starred Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, quickly became one of the streaming platform’s most-watched original titles, and for good measure. Not only is it quite good and enjoyable, but Condor is a force to be reckoned with — as is Han. Now, not only do we know when To All The Boys‘ followup will be officially dropping, but we also know something else about the franchise’s future.

According to a fun video featuring Condor, Centineo and the rest of the To All The Boys cast that was dropped by Netflix, Han and the rest of the team, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, February 12th on the streaming giant. But that’s not all, as a third entry in the burgeoning franchise is also in the works. To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean is now “in production,” according to the final cue card that Condor and Centineo held up in the promotional video above.

On the one hand, considering the first film’s hugely successful premiere on Netflix, it should come as no surprise that To All The Boys is getting a third entry in the franchise. On the other hand, as Entertainment Weekly was quick to point out, Han’s original novel is also the first of a trilogy, so it makes perfect sense that there would be a third adaptation in the works.

