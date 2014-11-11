Today In Insane Rumors: Sony Developing A Spider-Man Spinoff Movie About Aunt May

There are some rumors you hear that, while somewhat goofy, make sense. Take Spider-Man; is he recast? Sure, why not. A team-up of Spidey’s female second-stringers? Sure, we can see that happening.
An Aunt May movie, though? Give me a break.
We know you’re shocked this comes from Latino Review, but they’re claiming Sony is mulling making Aunt May: Origins, which would be a show that reveals Peter’s sweet Aunt May was actually a superspy. Or something. Mad Men is tossed around as a comparison.
Latino Review mentions a mostly forgotten miniseries called Trouble, wherein Aunt May gets knocked up by Richard Parker and then gives the baby to Mary Parker, as a possible inspiration. If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of it, go read that plot summary we linked to, which will explain why quite handily. We suppose it’s no more or less terrible than the idea of Agent Aunt May, though.
Is Sony knocking around an Aunt May movie? Yeah, probably. Will they make it? Not unless they need to keep the rights and will rush out a $20 million quickie to keep Marvel from taking Spidey back. That’s really what this is, if it’s even real at all; an idea to preserve legal rights. So, don’t worry, Aunt May Begins won’t be gracing screens any time soon.
50 Shades of May
Take this joke any further and I’m feeding you to Morlun.
[www.forkparty.com]
You asked for this.
Do I really have to link some Rule34 Aunt May porn? Is this how I have to end this shit?
She was Doc Ock’s squeeze for a bit. And really, Otto’s 9th tentacle surely needed May’s attention too, yeah?
@MakingFlowers Marvel content only, please. Also, May and Ock never consummated. They never found it.
I bet “Aunt May” is just her blog name, too.
I’ve got money on “Gidget”
Wow. Trouble is widely regarded as one of the very worst things Marvel has ever published. Even they have taken great pains to distance themselves from it and mock it on some of their web content.
I know we joke around about how dumb studio execs are, but who looks at a comic book that NOT EVEN THE WRITERS OR THE PUBLISHERS THOUGHT WAS GOOD, and were like “Yea, this works.”
Sony?
Mark Millar was involved, therefore the studios want it. It’s not like anyone at Sony has ever read a comic book.
Picture it: Aunt May, alone in her kitchen, placing the steaming pie on the window sill. She hears a noise upstairs and closes her eyes, leaning against the counter for a moment. He’s home, safe again, but what about next time? A hand moves to her cheek, dashing away a tear. She straightens her back. No. The boy has known too much pain, and he will not know hers, even though it eats at her every day. A hand slips into the pocket of her apron, emerging a moment later with a pill. She takes it without water leaving an acrid taste as it goes down. A few minutes later, she’s calm again, and she can hear him bustling in his room…Just enough time for the hero to become her nephew again. She calls out, her voice rough but warm. “Peter, I made you a pie!”
…STARRING SALLY FIELD!
Aunt May 2: May Day
Part of me hopes this fails so Sony will give up and just sell it back to Marvel.
All of me hopes that, none of me expects it.
😴💤💤💤💤💤
This can’t be real.
Sally Fields was one of the good things about the two spidey movies but a whole movie about aunt may? Idk could be cool like she was a spy and she’s after the Chameleon or something.
Will she be utilizing any of her flying nun powers?