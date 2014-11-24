Today In Insane ‘Star Wars’ Rumors: Who’s Supposedly Killing Whom?

Despite the fact that the franchise has been Lucy with the football for three straight movies, we nerds can’t stop obsessing over Star Wars. Even if that means writing fan endings to the movie and claiming they’re real. There will be possible spoilers beyond this point.
First off, here’s a video that both handily explains our ambivalence about these rumors and provides a block of space for those who want to go unspoiled:
OK, so, when we last checked in with the Star Wars rumor mill, Luke was evil and everything was terrible. We were skeptical at the time, but now a new, reliable source has come forward… Kidding! The latest rumor is from 4Chan, and collected by Nerd Reactor:
Luke brought a cataclysm to Tatooine soon after Return of the Jedi after he visited Anakin’s birthplace and for whatever reasons it’s changed him. It’s an even more desolate place now, there are meteor craters everywhere, you get the point, at first you won’t know that it’s even the Tatooine you’re looking at.
>Luke goes mad because he discovers he f***ing can’t control himself. He destroys everything around and kills people with his powers, unconsciously. He leaves his friends and lives in solitude on Mon Cal in a fortress of some f*** old sith lord because the dark side that clouds the place puts him in chains.
>Luke is now a Yoda + Paul Atreides, he f***ing sees the future, sees the past (that’s why the “flashback” scenes were filmed) and he’s basically a mentally unstable god.
>Nobody wants to have anything to do with him, but Han’s son (Adam Driver) wants to use Luke’s power for his own evil means.
>Luke has a premonition about the destruction that Han’s kid will bring in the future and decides to kill him.
>Han is obviously mad as f*** at Luke.
>There’s a huge fight. It’s everyone vs Luke (Luke has his father’s red lightsaber here, so it’s obviously visually implied that he’s the bad guy). This fight is epic as f***.
>”But Luke isn’t the villain! But everybody thinks he is! Oh no, such a twist! Such darkness! It’s like ESB all again!”
>Han kills Luke, because Luke allows him to, “he trusts him”.
But according to other anonymous commenters, the twist is the exact opposite!
Luke will not die. It’s the other way around.
There is a fight at the end. Luke wants to kill Driver and Han steps in. Luke then kills Han which brings Luke back to his sanity. Han with his dying words begs Luke to let Driver live, to trust him that everything will be alright and the he won’t succumb to the Dark Side.
The key message here appears to be that Han’s kid is kind of a douche. But aside from that, we’re busting out the salt.
Will Han or Luke die in Episode VII? It’s all but guaranteed, really. Pretty much every last thing we’ve heard about this movie boils down to “It’s A New Hope all over again,” and that movie happily punched the ticket of its most notable actor in the second act. Plus it’ll be a cheap way to shock the audience, and J.J. Abrams loves that. If I had to put down money, Han bites it, and that drives Han Jr. to the Dark Side while conveniently getting rid of the series’ most expensive actor.
That said, there are about a thousand ways to bump off Han or Luke that don’t involve them killing each other, and we’re skeptical that Lucas and Disney would go all grimdark on us. There’s just too much toy revenue to be made on Han costumes and Luke plushies. Similarly, the fact that there’s no mention of the Inquisitors, who are supposed to be the major bad guys of this movie, makes us arch an eyebrow.
No, if Han’s going out, Han’s going out in a blaze of glory, and he’s probably taking the Millennium Falcon with him. We’re guessing suicide mission; he might even tell Luke that he is, and always shall be, his friend.
But we’ll probably find out one way or the other soon enough. The trailer is hitting theaters on Black Friday, and the movie, of course, will be out in December 2015.
So Harrison Ford gets the heroic death he wanted in ROTJ.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Han dies, because Harrison Ford is too busy being grumpy to make two more movies. And I’ll probably cry like a bitch, no matter how contrived the moment is, because I’ve loved Han Solo since I was a little girl.
But I’m with you on doubting that Luke is the one who kills him. Can’t see Star Wars going all Dune on its beloved protagonist.
Han goes on a suicide run, I guarantee it. He’ll probably even call Luke and say “So long, kid.” Then BOOM!
No way. They’re gonna’ do a callback to the “I love you”/”I know” scene with Leia and completely break my heart.
I don’t think it’s Harrison Ford being grouchy or grumpy… I think it’s more about him being stoned… Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing…
Oh wow, I just thought of Leia doing the “I know” line…might need to go get some fresh air and sob behind a bin
Ugh, and I thought the Yuuzhan Vong were a bad idea.
I’m already bracing myself that the next movie is going to finally kill whatever nostalgia-driven love I have left for the series that wasn’t already killed by the Prequels.
Go suck a cock and quit bitching about Star Wars on the internet. If you love the old films so much, fucking watch them. Fuck. Jesus. Fuck. Fuck.
You must be an absolute delight at dinner parties.
So long as Han’s last words are “….I….shot…first….” then I’m all in.
You are on fire today sir.
There’s no way these two fight, that’s far fetched. Everyone needs to quit overdramatizing this.
Jacen Solo was a total douchenozzle in the (now noncanonical) Expanded Universe, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to find out that his canonical reincarnation was also a prick.
Han going out in some capacity during the movies would not seem out of the realm. But I guess with another source, it would appear the Luke is evil story line appears to be what we’re working with here.
I’m skeptical Luke will be evil. Ambivalent, maybe. Evil? No.
Dark Empire shows it’s ugly head and says hello…
Han flies his Falcon directly into Luke, killing them both instantly, leaving the new trilogy to focus on the true heroes: THE NEW EWOKS!!!
You cannot kick off a new trilogy with it being so dark. Hell, even for JJ that’s dark as hell.
NO ONE EXPECTS THE SACCORIAN INQUISITION!
I think Han will go on a suicide mission. To blow up an asteroid the size of Texas. From the inside. And Liv Tyler will be there.
Wow, Why Not Read The books? Obviously then we wouldn’t need to wait to see the movies suck like the last 3…which along side Michael Bay’s horrible remakes destroyed my childhood favorites.
Anakin Skywalker Jr. Becomes Vader the 2nd…He is the younger child of Han and Leia next to the twins.
Dunno what books you read, but it was anakin solo that died a heros death and his older brother was the douchenozel sith.
Well if Han’s kid is going to be the business end of a douche then the casting of a dude with total doucheface makes perfect sense. Driver is the kind of guy that could only live in a civilized society, otherwise people would not have a reason to resist the natural urge to strike him.
The only thing I can imagine that would even be remotely comparable to Han dying is when Brock beat Undertaker…
I always love it when the Internet speculates on how an established series (Star Wars, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) will end, because they ALWAYS assume two things:
1) That no new characters or events will be introduced
2) That there will always always always be a cheap, gimmicky plot twist that makes no sense and requires the characers to perform a complete 180. Usually something like “Skyler kills Walt Jr” or “Sansa kills Arya”.