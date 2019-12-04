Before the Thanksgiving holiday, Walt Disney Co. subsidiary 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for its upcoming Jack London adaptation The Call of the Wild, which features a grizzled Harrison Ford and a completely CGI dog. “Digital fur technology” notwithstanding, the movie looks like a bit of a fun romp, to be sure, but it’s also the first of many canine-centric titles on the way from Disney et al. Like Togo on Disney+, which features Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, and lots of (real) dogs.

If Togo‘s story sounds familiar, then that’s probably because you saw the animated film Balto at some point in the past few decades. Both Balto and Togo were real dogs, and both of them took part in the same sled dog race to deliver much-needed medicine to Alaska’s largely isolated citizenry. Per the upcoming film’s logline:

Togo is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.