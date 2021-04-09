Brad Pitt recently made headlines for doing his own stunts in his next movie, Bullet Train. When reached for comment, Tom Cruise responded, “Lol.” In the Mission: Impossible series alone, the actor has climbed the Burj Khalifa, held his breath underwater for six minutes, shattered his ankle while jumping from one building to another, had a knife inches away from his eye (not worth it for Mission: Impossible 2), and hung off the side of a plane, all for our enjoyment. Our enjoyment, his pain.

While appearing on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cruise discussed his various injuries over the years. “I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones!” he said. “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.” I wonder who has broken more bones: Tom Cruise or Johnny Knoxville? A follow-up question: can Tom Cruise be in Jackass 4?

Cruise also revealed that he worked “seven days a week” during the pandemic to finish Top Gun: Maverick and M:I 7. “They shut down Mission and said we wouldn’t film for another year, so I had to figure it out,” he said. “We worked with governments, doctors, and our crew to keep everyone working – I haven’t had that banana bread moment yet.”

That’s because he’s a cake guy.

