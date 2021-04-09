PARAMOUNT
Tom Cruise Has Been Told To Stop Smiling While Shooting Bone-Breaking Stunts ‘A Few Times’

Brad Pitt recently made headlines for doing his own stunts in his next movie, Bullet Train. When reached for comment, Tom Cruise responded, “Lol.” In the Mission: Impossible series alone, the actor has climbed the Burj Khalifa, held his breath underwater for six minutes, shattered his ankle while jumping from one building to another, had a knife inches away from his eye (not worth it for Mission: Impossible 2), and hung off the side of a plane, all for our enjoyment. Our enjoyment, his pain.

While appearing on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cruise discussed his various injuries over the years. “I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones!” he said. “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.” I wonder who has broken more bones: Tom Cruise or Johnny Knoxville? A follow-up question: can Tom Cruise be in Jackass 4?

Cruise also revealed that he worked “seven days a week” during the pandemic to finish Top Gun: Maverick and M:I 7. “They shut down Mission and said we wouldn’t film for another year, so I had to figure it out,” he said. “We worked with governments, doctors, and our crew to keep everyone working – I haven’t had that banana bread moment yet.”

That’s because he’s a cake guy.

(Via the Daily Mail)

