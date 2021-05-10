One of Hollywood’s biggest stars has cut ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Shortly after it was announced that NBC will not air the Golden Globes due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity, including not a single Black member, Deadline reported that Tom Cruise has “delivered back” his Golden Globe trophies. The actor won Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for Born on the Fourth of July, Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Jerry Maguire, and Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Magnolia.

“Sources said this just happened, as the Golden Globes house of cards continues to crumble and NBC cancelled next year’s broadcast. Cruise becomes the latest star to speak out, including Netflix, Amazon, and NBC among others over the slow crawl the organization is making to reform its lack of diversity,” the Deadline report reads.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a small group of international journalists that decide the Golden Globes nominees and winners every year.

Scarlett Johansson has also spoken out against the HFPA, calling it an organization that “was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.” The Black Widow actress also said that she’s faced “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

(Via Deadline)