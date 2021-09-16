One of Tom Hanks’ sons, Chet Haze/Hanks, has been ranting about the vaccine (even after his mom and dad caught the virus), so Dad decided to do something to one-up ol’ Chet. Alright, I’m completely making that last part up, but seriously, Tom Hanks is starring in a new Apple TV+ movie called Finch. According to the film’s synopsis (which packs a hell of a wallop), the movie is about “[a] robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth which was built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog.”

If that wasn’t enough of a kick in the heartstrings, consider this description from Amblin Entertainment as they unveiled the poster: “Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.”

Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Streaming November 5, only on @AppleTVPlus.#Finch @TomHanks @AppleTV #AmblinEntertainment pic.twitter.com/5HMRKrACPY — Amblin (@amblin) September 16, 2021

Tom Hanks will be the head-of-household to a dog and a robot in a post-apocalyptic world. Also, Tom Hanks is playing a character named Finch, which probably should be the name of the dog or the robot. What is the dog’s name, exactly? We don’t know. It’s pretty confusing, actually.

This is wrong. The robot is clearly Finch. Tom Hanks is Jeff or something. pic.twitter.com/gx0WNPKext — Ben Joseph (@jenboseph) September 16, 2021

Tom Hanks stars in the official poster for ‘FINCH’, a film about one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved dog will be cared for after he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/FU1rl66CO0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2021

should have been a movie about the production of Mank https://t.co/MizcdnzMUp — anna (@miamivice2006) September 16, 2021

Well, people are pretty sure that they’re gonna be crying after watching this movie. Will they watch, though? Almost certainly. Good on Hanx.

As if Tom Hanks hadn't done enough damage to dog lovers with Hooch, now there's going to be Finch as well? 😢 https://t.co/syslZpDEHd — Lillian 💙 (@Liln) September 16, 2021

Tom Hanks is dying. So he builds a robot…to make sure his dog is okay after he dies. Yeah, I’m going to cry. https://t.co/2xGDTt0nk1 — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) September 16, 2021

Tom Hanks and a dog. I don't want to cry. pic.twitter.com/JgcXVkIV3T — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) September 16, 2021

why isn't the dogs name the title of the film https://t.co/C0MB7XyAfF — darth™ (@darth) September 16, 2021

Tom Hanks in a post-apoc movie about making sure his dog is gonna be ok? This is the wholesome Fallout movie I always needed 😭 pic.twitter.com/G2jtIh7PCC — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) September 16, 2021

And here’s the obligatory Death Stranding jokes.

We've successfully ported Tom Hanks into Death Stranding. pic.twitter.com/spRz7TdihB — Jeremy Herbert (@DDayFilms) September 16, 2021

Finch streams on November 5.