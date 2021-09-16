Getty Image
The Poster For Tom Hanks' Upcoming Film, 'Finch,' Is Sparking Some Strong (And Confused) Reactions

One of Tom Hanks’ sons, Chet Haze/Hanks, has been ranting about the vaccine (even after his mom and dad caught the virus), so Dad decided to do something to one-up ol’ Chet. Alright, I’m completely making that last part up, but seriously, Tom Hanks is starring in a new Apple TV+ movie called Finch. According to the film’s synopsis (which packs a hell of a wallop), the movie is about “[a] robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth which was built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog.”

If that wasn’t enough of a kick in the heartstrings, consider this description from Amblin Entertainment as they unveiled the poster: “Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.”

Tom Hanks will be the head-of-household to a dog and a robot in a post-apocalyptic world. Also, Tom Hanks is playing a character named Finch, which probably should be the name of the dog or the robot. What is the dog’s name, exactly? We don’t know. It’s pretty confusing, actually.

Well, people are pretty sure that they’re gonna be crying after watching this movie. Will they watch, though? Almost certainly. Good on Hanx.

And here’s the obligatory Death Stranding jokes.

Finch streams on November 5.

