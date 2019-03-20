Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment has already treated fans of the late Fred Rogers to two startlingly spot-on images of actor Tom Hanks dressed for the part in the upcoming film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. To commemorate what would have been the iconic children’s television host’s 91st birthday, however, they released a third. Not only does the Forrest Gump and Sully actor look almost exactly like Rogers, but he seems to have embodied the man’s spirit. So much so, in fact, that the photo’s release prompted an outpouring of love for Rogers on social media.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which was originally titled You Are My Friend, is based on the real-life friendship between Rogers (Hanks) and a reporter assigned to profile him (Matthew Rhys). Per the official logline:

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

