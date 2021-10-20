[Spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below]

No one is happier that Spider-Man made his Venom debut than Tom Hardy. He’s been teasing a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, ahem, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe for what seems like years now. “There’s a Venom-Verse, you know, there’s a Spider-Verse, there’s multiverses, there’s all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time. I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it’s about making the right choices at the right time,” Hardy said before the Venom sequel came out.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: more sentences should start with, “There’s a Venom-Verse, you know…” Also, the “right time” for a crossover is now, and if Hardy gets his way, Venom will enjoy a tasty spider-snack in Venom 3.

Tom Hardy posted this on IG, then deleted it … pic.twitter.com/6gmbyAJnK9 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 20, 2021

“Happy holidays and Halloween snacks,” Hardy wrote in an Instagram post showing Venom devouring Spider-Man that was quickly deleted.

The actor has made a habit of this: previously, Hardy posted fan art of “little Spidey legs hanging outside the mouth of Venom,” as he described it to Comic Book. “That’s wish fulfillment, that.” Hardy added that Venom’s voice is “always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?'”

Tom Hardy's social team keeps teasing Venom vs. Spider-Man in deleted IG posts 🤔 pic.twitter.com/94tkXGVPjP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 3, 2020

Yummy.