Still bummed that lovable Marvel supervillain Loki never popped up in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Pick yourself off the floor, because there’s a reasonable explanation why the previously teased cameo never came to be.

Loki conjurer and noted Taylor Swift face sucker Tom Hiddleston chatted about his conspicuous absence from the 2015 blockbuster during a recent Q&A with Variety. The 35-year-old actor explained that Loki was initially in the mix, but there was an unexpected complication that led to his character’s exit from the final product.

“It was a dream sequence. It was part of Thor’s nightmare. And there was a bit where, how does it work, I think somewhere in that film Scarlet Witch shows all the Avengers their sort of worst case scenario… As they were testing the film, the initial audiences were like ‘oh Loki is controlling Ultron!’ and Kevin Feige and all the guys at Marvel were like ‘um, no, he’s not’. So they just thought it was confusing.”

There you go. We moviegoers were either too dumb to be trusted with the cameo or the movie was getting way too convoluted. Pick your personal belief poison on how that confusion bubbled up.

This isn’t the first time Hiddleston’s served up this explanation. Hiddleston said essentially the same thing about Loki’s absence last year while doing promo for Crimson Peak.

